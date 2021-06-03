Queen Elizabeth II to meet with Joe Biden at Windsor Castle

London :

The monarch will host the president and first lady Jill Biden on the final day of the June 11-13 summit taking place in Cornwall, England, the palace said Thursday.





The leaders of the wealthy industrialised nations are holding their first face-to-face meeting in more than two years.





Host nation Britain is keen to show that the rich countries' club still has clout in a fast-changing world. It also hopes to use the UK's G7 presidency this year to help forge a post-Brexit 'Global Britain' role for the country.