Africa's Covid-19 cases surpass 4.85mn

Addis Ababa :

The Africa CDC, the specialised healthcare agency of the African Union, said the death toll from the pandemic stood at 131,138 while 4,395,809 patients across the continent had recovered from the disease, the Xinhua news agency reported.

South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia, Ethiopia and Egypt are the countries with the most cases in the continent, according to the Africa CDC.

In terms of the caseload, southern Africa is the most affected region, followed by the northern and eastern parts of the continent, while central Africa is the least affected region in the continent, according to the Africa CDC.