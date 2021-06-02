Indonesia reports 5,246 new Covid-19 cases, 185 new deaths

Jakarta :

According to the ministry, 6,022 more people were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 1,680,501, the Xinhua news agency reported.

The virus has spread to all the country's 34 provinces.

Specifically, within the past 24 hours, West Java recorded 930 new cases, Central Java 739, Riau 615, Jakarta 601 and Riau Islands 351.