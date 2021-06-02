Ethiopia registers 249 new Covid-19 cases

Addis Ababa :

The ministry said that six new deaths were reported, bringing the death toll to 4,171.

The East African country reported 741 more recoveries, taking the national count to 239,475, the Xinhua news agency reported.

According to the ministry, Ethiopia currently has 28,142 active Covid-19 cases, of whom 399 are under severe health conditions.

Ethiopia, Africa's second-most populous nation, has so far reported the largest number of cases in the East Africa region.

Figures from the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed that Ethiopia's Covid-19 cases accounted for about 6 per cent of Africa's total confirmed cases.