Heavy rain lashes Bangladeshi capital

Dhaka :

Roads, lanes and by-lanes in parts of the city went under ankle to knee-deep water, causing immense hardship to commuters and millions of dwellers, the Xinhua news agency reported.





Commuters were seen wading through a waterlogged road leading to Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka in the morning.





Activities in Dhaka's business and commercial hub Motijheel were severely affected, with many office-goers, traders and workers falling behind their daily schedules.





As always rickshaws emerged as a means of relief in many waterlogged Dhaka areas.





Mohammad Aftab Uddin, a senior meteorologist with the Bangladesh Meteorological Department, told reporters that they had recorded 85 mm rainfall in Dhaka in just three hours till 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.





The department has predicted more rainfall in the next few days.