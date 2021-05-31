Africa's Covid cases surpass 4.82 mn

Addis Ababa :

On Sunday, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said the death toll from the pandemic stands at 130,286, while 4,360,778 patients across the continent have recovered from the disease, reports Xinhua news agency.





South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia, Ethiopia and Egypt are the countries with the most cases in the continent, according to the Africa CDC.





South Africa has recorded the highest cases at 1,659,070, while Morocco and Tunisia have reported 518,868 and 343,374 cases as of Sunday, respectively.





In terms of caseload, southern Africa is the most affected region, followed by the northern and eastern parts of the continent, while central Africa is the least affected region in the continent.