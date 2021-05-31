Captain fully responsible for grounding of ship in Suez Canal

Cairo :

"It is due to the captain's repeated orders in a very short time," Xinhua news agency quoted Captain al-Sayed Shuaisha, head of the SCA's investigation team, as saying to reporters at the Authority's headquarters in Ismailia city.





In April, the Egyptian authorities seized Ever Given, one of the largest container ships in the world.





The 400-metre-long, 200,000-tonne giant vessel ran aground across the canal on March 23 and halted the canal's traffic for six days.





"The data from the ship's black box proves that it is not the error of the SCA's mentors," Shuaisha said, adding that the data showed three other ships crossed shortly before the Ever Given.





On May 25, Egypt offered to cut its compensation claim down from $916 million to $550 million against the impounded vessel after the SCA obtained the estimated financial value of the goods on the ship.





On Saturday, an Egyptian economic court postponed the trial on the ship to allow for further negotiations on the compensation value.





Linking the Red Sea and the Mediterranean Sea, the Suez Canal lost between $12 million to $15 million in daily revenues during the blockage.