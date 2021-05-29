Africa's COVID-19 cases surpass 4.81 mln

Bamaka :

The Africa CDC, the specialized healthcare agency of the 55-member African Union, said the death toll from the pandemic stands at 130,025 while 4,351,816 patients across the continent have recovered from the disease.





South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia, Ethiopia and Egypt are the countries with the most cases in the continent, according to the Africa CDC.





South Africa has recorded the highest COVID-19 cases in Africa at 1,654,551, while the two northern African countries -- Morocco and Tunisia -- reported 518,458 and 341,952 cases as of Friday respectively.





In terms of the caseload, southern Africa is the most affected region, followed by the northern and eastern parts of the continent, while central Africa is the least affected region in the continent, according to the Africa CDC.