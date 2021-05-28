China defends barring Australian diplomats from writer's espionage trial, slams Canberra's 'unjustifiable interference'

Beijing :

China defended its barring of Australian diplomats from a hearing of the espionage case against Chinese-Australian writer Yang Jun and lashed out at Canberra's "gross unjustifiable interference". Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said that it is "reasonable and legitimate" that the case of Australian citizen Yang Jun, who has been charged with espionage, is not heard in an open court as it involves national secrets."





"China firmly opposes Australia's unjustifiable obstruction in China's handling of the case in accordance with law, and its gross interference in China's judicial sovereignty. China has lodged its solemn representation to the Australian side," he added. The latest development will sharpen the faultlines between China and Australia. The relations between the two countries have plummeted in recent months over a range of issues.





Australian diplomats were denied access to the closed-door trial of Chinese-born Australian writer Yang Hengjun, who has been charged with espionage, on Thursday, amid rapidly souring ties between Beijing and Canberra. On Thursday morning, Australia's Ambassador to China, Graham Fletcher, was prevented from watching the proceedings of Yang's trial, with the COVID-19 pandemic given as the reason, reported South China Morning Post (SCMP).





"This is deeply regrettable and concerning and unsatisfactory... We have had long-standing concerns about this case, including the lack of transparency, and therefore have concluded that it is an instance of arbitrary detention," he told reporters outside the court. Fletcher further said consular officials had access to Yang last month, and would continue to provide support to him and his family.





Yang has been in detention for more than two years and if he is found guilty, which is likely given China's 99.9 per cent conviction rate, the Australian writer would be facing between 3 years in jail and life imprisonment. Yang was detained in 2019 and later transferred to a facility in Beijing, where he was allegedly subjected to torture and interrogated hundreds of times.





His wife, Yuan Ruijuan, who is an Australian permanent resident, told Australian media that Chinese officials had prevented his lawyers from sharing information about the case with her as it involved national security.