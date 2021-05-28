Putin says Russia's armed forces must be compact yet effective

Moscow :

To this end, it is vital to improve the military transport aviation and increase the mobility of troops, Putin said in a meeting with Russia's top defence officials in Sochi, the Xinhua news agency reported.





Putin demanded measures to boost the production of military transport planes and helicopters so that the army could be equipped with an adequate amount of them.





He also stressed the development and mass production of high-precision long-range weapons since they played a key role in recent military conflicts.





According to the President, Russian missiles have proven their efficiency and uniqueness during anti-terrorist operations in Syria.