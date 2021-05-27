Namibian Prez tests Covid positive

Durban :

The 79-year-old leader is now in isolation, along with his wife, the office said on Twitter, adding that they were "in good spirits", reports dpa news agency.





Also taking to the micro-blogging platform, the President said: "I thank you all for the kind well-wishes after our positive Covid-19 test. I vainly tried to thank you individually until my finger got tired from typing.





"@FirstLadyNam and I are holding on well and your outpouring of support for our recovery is truly appreciated. God Bless You."





To date, Namibia has recorded 53,603 confirmed Covid cases and 789 death.