B'desh detects 1st case of black fungus

Dhaka :

The person was diagnosed with mucormycosis while undergoing tests at BIRDEM General Hospital in May, bdnews24 quoted Director General MKI Quayyum Choudhury as saying to the media.





"The patient was earlier diagnosed with coronavirus in Khulna."





When queried if the patient had travelled to India, Choudhury did not provide any information.





Mucormycosis is a fungal infection, which is rare but can be fatal.





In 50 per cent of the cases, this fungal infection causes death.





A patient suffering from the black fungus can be saved only by removing the bone around the eyes or jaw.





Neighbouring India, which is still battling a devastating second wave of the Covid pandemic, has reported thousands of black fungus cases.