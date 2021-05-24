No black fungus cases detected in SL: Health Ministry

Colombo :

State Minister of Primary Health Care, Epidemics and Covid Disease Control Sudarshani Fernandopulle, was quoted by local media as saying that there had been no reports of any "black fungus" patients while health officials said they were monitoring the situation after cases had been reported in neighbouring India, reports Xinhua news agency.





Fernandopulle said that following claims that a young Covid-19 patient had developed the fungal infection in Ampara, the Health Ministry had conducted a probe and found that the said the person was suffering from tuberculosis and hence had developed a fungal infection which was not black fungus.