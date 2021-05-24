Iran to continue nuke talks until final deal: Rouhani

Tehran :

Despite all the pressures from US-imposed sanctions and "economic war" and the economic consequences of Covid-19 pandemic, Tehran's industry has been able to achieve production growth in the past Iranian calendar year ending March 20, Xinhua news agency quoted the President as saying on Sunday.





The US' maximum pressure campaign against Iran has proved "ineffective", he noted, lauding what he called the "triumph" of the Iranian nation in the face of the American sanctions.





Earlier, Rouhani said the "main agreement" to revive the nuclear deal, commonly known as the Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), has already been reached in the talks, and Iran's counterparts have agreed on the need to lift "all main sanctions".





On May 19, the fourth round of negotiations on the deal ended in Vienna, and the participants agreed to reconvene this week.





The US administration under former President Donald Trump withdrew from the JCPOA in May 2018 and unilaterally re-imposed sanctions on Iran.





In response to the US' decision, Iran gradually stopped implementing parts of its JCPOA commitments from May 2019.





However, incumbent US President Joe Biden has vowed to return to the deal and ease sanctions against Iran.





The JCPOA Joint Commission began its meetings on April 6 in Vienna to continue previous discussions in view of a possible return of the US to the agreement and on how to ensure the full and effective implementation of the landmark deal.