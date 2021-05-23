Pak records lowest Covid-19 positivity ratio

Islamabad :

The national positivity ratio was recorded at 4.96 per cent, its lowest since March, according to the Health Ministry.





There were 3,084 new cases out of the 62,061 tests conducted during the last 24 hours, dpa news agency reported.





Pakistan has so far recorded 900,522 cases and 20,251 deaths.





Most of the deaths occurred during the ongoing third wave, as a majority of the new patients were infected by a variant first found in Britain.





A downward trend in the number of new infections encouraged authorities to ease coronavirus-related restrictions imposed to curb the spread of the virus.





National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the body responsible for the country's response to the pandemic, will allow the reopening of markets, businesses and educational institutions in districts where Covid-19 positivity ratio is less than 5 per cent, to start on Monday.





Meanwhile, educational institutions nationwide will be reopened in a staggered manner from June 7.





The tourism sector will also be reopened under strict Covid-19 protocols, also starting on Monday.





Meanwhile, a free vaccination drive has started picking up pace, with reports of more than 5 million doses administered.





A Health Ministry spokesperson said that more vaccination centres are being set up across the country as more people are getting themselves registered.