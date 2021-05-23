Power supply restored in most Karachi areas after major breakdown

Karachi :

The power supply was cut off at 2.30 p.m. on Saturday and resumed after four to five hours, reports The Express Tribune.





"During this time, due to load management some areas may experience power interruption due to load management; inconvenience is regretted," power utility company, K-Electric (KE), said in a tweet.





The suspension of power also affected the water supply to the city from Dhabeji pumping station.





The most affected areas included Korangi, Shah Faisal Colony, Malir, Cattle Colony, North Karachi, Baldia Town and Orangi Town.