Egypt sends 130 truckloads of aid to Gaza

Cairo :

In a statement issued on Saturday, the government said that the 2,500-tonne aid package, provided by the Tahya Misr Fund under the presidency, also covers such supplies as mattresses, disinfectants, face masks, and baby formula, reports Xinhua news agency.





The move came hours after a Cairo-brokered ceasefire between the Hamas, which rules the Palestinian enclave, and Israelis agreed to end the 11-days violent conflict that killed at least 232 Palestinians and 12 Israelis.





Days before the truce, Egypt announced it would allocate $500 million to the reconstruction of Gaza.



