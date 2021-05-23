Sun, May 23, 2021

1 dead, 4 wounded in Amsterdam stabbing

May 23,2021

A stabbing incident that took place in Amsterdam, capital of the Netherlands, has led to one death and four injuries, police said.

Amsterdam:
In a statement on Saturday, the police said that the incident occurred at around 11 p.m. on Friday in the Ferdinand Bol street near the city centre, reports Xinhua news agency. 

A 29-year-old man from Amstelveen has been arrested as the suspect. 

The police are investigating the incident and keeping all options open. 

"So far there has been no direct indication of a terrorist motive," it said in the statement.

