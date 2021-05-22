Argentina's Covid death toll tops 73,000

Buenos Aires :

The country's Ministry of Health said on Friday that in the last 24 hours, tests detected 35,468 new cases of Covid-19, meaning 3,482,512 people have tested positive for the virus since the onset of the outbreak here on March 3, 2020, Xinhua news agency reported.

The South American country has applied 10,905,068 vaccines against the disease since December 29, when its inoculation campaign began.

Argentina's government on Thursday ordered a nine-day lockdown starting Saturday, given the exponential growth in infections.

Argentine President Alberto Fernandez made the announcement, saying the country was "in the worst moment of the pandemic", and urging the public to stay home to curb the spread of the virus and alleviate the burden on the healthcare system.

The lockdown applies to all regions considered to have a "high risk" of transmission, which encompasses most of Argentina, including the Buenos Aires Metropolitan Area comprising the nation's capital and 40 contiguous municipalities.

All in-person social, economic, educational, religious and athletic activities will be suspended through May 30, with the exception of essential businesses, and restaurant home delivery and take out service.