Main agreement reached to revive nuke deal: Rouhani

Tehran :

"The other parties agree that they will lift all major sanctions, including sanctions on oil, petrochemicals, shipping, insurance, and the banking sector," Rouhani was quoted as saying on Thursday by the official IRNA news agency.

The President said that his administration has "done the job," and only some remaining "details" are being discussed to reach a "final agreement" in the talks between Iran and the P4+1 (the UK, France, Russia and China plus Germany), reports Xinhua news agency.

On Wednesday, the fourth round of negotiations on the deal, official known as the Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), ended in Vienna, and the participants agreed to reconvene next week.

The US administration under former President Donald Trump withdrew from the JCPOA in May 2018 and unilaterally re-imposed sanctions on Iran.

In response to the US' decision, Iran gradually stopped implementing parts of its JCPOA commitments from May 2019.

However, incumbent US President Joe Biden has vowed to return to the deal and ease sanctions against Iran.

The JCPOA Joint Commission began its meetings on April 6 in Vienna to continue previous discussions in view of a possible return of the US to the agreement and on how to ensure the full and effective implementation of the landmark deal.