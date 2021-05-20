Crude oil futures dip on weak spot demand

New Delhi :

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil for the June delivery dropped by Rs 32, or 0.69 per cent, to Rs 4,637 per barrel with a business volume of 5,761 lots.





Analysts said the fall in crude oil futures was mostly due to trimming of positions by traders amid weak spot demand.





Globally, West Texas Intermediate crude oil was trading 0.35 per cent lower at USD 63.14 per barrel.





Meanwhile, Brent crude, the international benchmark, fell 0.06 per cent to trade at USD 66.62 per barrel in New York.