China, Pakistan to mark 70 yrs of diplomatic ties

Beijing :

Despite the Covid-19 pandemic, both sides are confident in hosting about 100 celebratory activities to attract young people of both countries to participate in bilateral cooperation and exchanges, Xinhua news agency quoted the officials as saying on Wednesday

At the seminar, held under the theme all-weather strategic cooperative partnership between China and Pakistan, Islamabad's Ambassador to China, Moin ul Haque said tthe two countries set a model of bilateral relations. This model is based on mutual understanding, respect, trust, support and cooperation.

Sha Hailin, president of the Shanghai People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries, told the seminar that China and Pakistan aided each other in terms of anti-pandemic supplies since the outbreak of the pandemic, demonstrating the partnership between the two countries.

China and Pakistan established diplomatic relations on May 21, 1951.