Iran ready to contribute to Syria's reconstruction

Tehran :

"The economic sections of Defence Ministry, along with the Iranian private sectors, are ready to participate in the reconstruction of Syria to meet the needs of our friend and brother country," Hatami said in a meeting here on Wednesday with the visiting officials from Syria.

Iran will also "spare no effort" to stand by the Syrian people and government to the best of its ability to help preserve its territorial integrity, Xinhua news agency quoted the Defence Minister as saying.

Iran has been a major ally of the Syrian government in its fight against the armed rebels since 2011.