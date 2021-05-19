Thailand clocks 3,394 new Covid cases, 29 deaths

Bangkok :

Of the new cases, 3,377 were domestic infections, with 1,498 being confirmed via active testing at prisons, while 17 others were imported cases, the Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) spokeswoman Apisamai Srirangsan told a daily news briefing.





The new cases still concentrated in the capital Bangkok and its vicinity regions. Some 876 new infections were reported in Bangkok, where 34 clusters have been detected, Xinhua reported.





The infections raised the country's total caseload to 116,949, more than quadrupling from the start of April, when the latest outbreak began to spread from Bangkok.





The 29 fresh fatalities pushed the toll to 678.