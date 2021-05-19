Pakistan logs 3,256 fresh Covid cases, tally at 886,184

Islamabad :

A total of 104 people died across the country during the last 24 hours, taking the toll to 19,856, said NCOC, adding that 799,951 people have recovered so far while 4,549 patients are in critical condition, Xinhua reported.

The country has conducted 12,552,339 tests officially so far since February of last year, and a total of 212,625 COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered on Tuesday, increasing the tally to 4,745,378 doses, according to the NCOC.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health, Faisal Sultan on Wednesday urged people to be vaccinated as early as possible, adding that the country has sufficient stock of vaccines.

"I want to advise people to go for vaccination against the virus because it would help them avoid health complications and hospitalization," the official said.

The Prime Minister's aide also asked the citizens to follow standard operating procedures related to Covid as announced by the government.