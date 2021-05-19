Germany bans three organisations linked to Hezbollah

Berlin :

The bans on German Lebanese Family, People for People and Give Peace had already been pronounced on April 15, a ministry spokesman said on Wednesday.

Raids were carried out and offices were searched in Bremen, Hesse, Hamburg, Lower Saxony, North Rhine Westphalia, Schleswig-Holstein and Rhineland-Palatinate, DPA reported.

"Those who support terrorism will not be safe in Germany," Seehofer's spokesman quoted him as saying on Twitter.

"Regardless of the garb in which his supporters appear, they will not find a place of retreat in our country," added the Minister, who is currently in quarantine at home after infected with Covid.

The three banned groups are said to have collected donations and arranged sponsorships for Hezbollah "martyred families."

The aim of the organizations was to promote Hezbollah's fight against Israel, which goes against the idea of international understanding, the ministry said.

The certainty that the bereaved would receive financial support in the event of their death increases the willingness of young Hezbollah supporters to take part in the fight against Israel.

In March last year, Germany banned ban Hezbollah activity on its soil.

Germany's domestic intelligence agency estimates that there are about 1,050 Hezbollah members and supporters currently in the country.

They do not comprise an official organization in Germany, but work unofficially, doing fundraising, among other activities, according to security officials.