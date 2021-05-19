Mongolia's Covid cases breach 50k mark

Ulaanbaatar :

Six more deaths were reported in the country, taking the toll to 239, the ministry said, adding that 865 more patients have been recovered, Xinhua reported.

The Asian country launched a nationwide Covid vaccination campaign in the late February, aiming to cover at least 60 per cent of its population of 3.3 million.

More than 1,802,200 Mongolians have so far received their first dose, and over 666,200 have been fully vaccinated.