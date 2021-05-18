Pak FM heads to NY to attend UNGA meeting on Gaza violence

Islamabad :

The Express Tribune quoted sources as saying that Qureshi will travel to the US via Ankara and on way to New York, he will be accompanied by his counterparts from Turkey, Sudan and Palestine.





He left Islamabad on Monday night.





The UNGA session will take place on Thursday.





Besides attending the session, Qureshi, will hold important meetings with various dignitaries at the UN, the sources said.





The ongoing conflict, the worst violence between Israel and Palestinian militants in the besieged enclave since 2014, has so far killed 204 Palestinians, including 59 children, and 10 Israelis.