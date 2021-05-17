Australia PM to visit New Zealand for annual meeting

Wellington :

Morrison and his wife will arrive in Queenstown on May 30 and the talks will take place on the next day, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said in the announcement.

"I'm looking forward to welcoming Prime Minister Morrison back to New Zealand following a difficult year for both our countries through the pandemic," Xinhua news agency quoted Ardern as saying.

According to Ardern, the two Prime Ministers will also engage with Australian and New Zealand business, tourism, and community leaders during the visit.