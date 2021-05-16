French COVID-19 daily deaths, number of critical patients drops

France reported 4,255 people in intensive care units with COVID-19 on Sunday, down by 16 from the day before and the 13th day in a row the number of patients needing ICU treatment has dropped.
Paris:
France also reported 81 deaths in hospital among people who had tested positive for the coronavirus, down from 112 on Saturday.
The number of people who contracted COVID-19 rose by 13,948 on Sunday, official data showed, down from a daily tally of 15,685 the previous day. The total number of coronavirus cases in France since the start of the pandemic now stands at more than 5.8 million.
