6.1-magnitude quake strikes Japan's Hokkaido

Tokyo :

An earthquake measuring 6.1 on the Richter scale struck off Japan's Hokkaido prefecture on Sunday.





According to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA), the temblor occurred at 12.24 p.m. (local time), with its epicentre at a latitude of 41.9 degrees north and a longitude of 144.9 degrees east, and at depth of 60 km, reports Xinhua news agency.





The quake logged 3 in some parts of Hokkaido on the Japanese seismic intensity scale which peaks at 7.





So far no tsunami warning has been issued.