Myanmar to hold talks with ASEAN officials

Naypyidaw :

Myanmar's Foreign Affairs Ministry will hold talks with officials of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) next week, a spokesperson of the military-run State Administration Council said.





"There is no official notification regarding the visit of ASEAN chair and secretary-general to Myanmar so far, but the Foreign Affairs Ministry will have discussions with ASEAN officials next week," Major General Zaw Min Tun told a press conference on Saturday.





The spokesperson also said a total of 63 civilians have been killed in attacks across the country since the military coup on February 1 to May 12, reports Xinhua news agency.





Meanwhile, 57 explosions of handmade bombs and mines took place in the country in April and May, mainly targeting educational institutions and township education offices, he said.





Security operations have been planned in school surroundings and on the main roads leading to schools to ensure the safety of students and teachers when schools reopen next month, the spokesperson said.





Several incidents of explosions recently took place in Myanmar's regions and state while martial law orders were imposed in six townships of the Yangon region and one in Chin state.