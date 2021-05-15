China cancels 487 inbound flights over Covid concerns

Beijing :

China's air routes currently remain open with 52 countries, and over the past four weeks, it has handled 2,080 inbound flights each week, including 223 passenger flights, Xinhua news agency quoted Han Guangzu, an official with the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC), as saying at a press conference here on Friday.





To tackle the risks of imported Covid-19 cases, the CAAC has urged all airlines to ensure that they check health codes, set up emergency isolation areas on planes and limit passenger capacity for international passenger flights, according to Han.





For international cargo flights, airlines must strengthen aircraft disinfection, and introduce special delivery process for high-risk cargoes, Han said.