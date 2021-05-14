South Korean President officially appoints new PM

Seoul :

Moon asked Kim to address the social fallout of the coronavirus pandemic and economic recovery, according to the presidential office, the dpa news agency reported.





A change of Prime Minister in the middle of a legislative term is not unusual in South Korea, a country in which the President wields the most power.





Kim succeeds former PM Chung Sye Kyun, who offered his resignation last month and is expected to run for President in the elections scheduled for March next year.





Moon will not be allowed to stand for re-election after five years in office.





South Korea's National Assembly had voted in favour of Kim's appointment on Thursday.