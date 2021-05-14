Palestine says 8 killed in West Bank clashes with Israeli forces

Ramallah :

Two people died after being shot by Israeli soldiers in the stomach and chest, respectively, according to the ministry, the dpa news agency reported.





The other six also died in confrontations with the soldiers in various locations in the West Bank.





Some 50 Palestinians were wounded by bullets and rubber projectiles, the Palestinian authorities said.





The Israeli army has not commented on the incidents yet.





The army said earlier that an Israeli soldier had shot and killed an attacker in the West Bank, after the man had tried to stab him at a military post.