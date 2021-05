Argentina's Fernandez Talks up Quick IMF Deal as Europe Tour Closes

Buenos Aires :

Fernandez, who met with Georgieva in Rome, is wrapping up a European tour during which he has been seeking support for his country in talks over a crucial new IMF deal and to delay debt repayments with the Paris Club group of lenders.





"The aim is to find an agreement as quickly as possible, but we cannot think of an agreement that requires greater efforts from the Argentine people," Fernández said after the meeting.





"It was a constructive meeting in which I insisted on my proposals that have to do with reducing surcharges, extending deadlines and understanding that the world is experiencing a unique moment that...must be taken into account."





Argentina is looking to renegotiate some $45 billion in payments to the IMF after a record 2018 deal failed to drag the grains-producing South American nation out of an economic crisis that has deepened since the coronavirus pandemic struck.





Georgieva in a statement said the two leaders had held a "very positive meeting" and she had taken note of Fernández's request for a reform of the IMF's surcharges policy, adding she would discuss the matter with the Fund's members.





Argentina also has a payment of $2.4 billion to the Paris Club of international lenders falling due this month.





Argentina has formally asked for an extension on the Paris Club payment and news agency Bloomberg reported on Friday, citing sources, that the group was willing to delay the payment under certain conditions.





The Paris Club declined to comment.





Stuck in recession since 2018, Argentina is facing stubbornly high inflation that could reach close to 50% this year, while investors, firms and individuals faces tough capital controls put in place to protect dwindling foreign reserves.