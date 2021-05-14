Fri, May 14, 2021

Afghan police say bombing at Kabul mosque kills 4 worshipers

Published: May 14,202104:26 PM by PTI

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Afghan police say an explosion inside a mosque in a northern Kabul neighborhood killed four worshippers and wounded over 20 others on Friday.

Representative Image
Representative Image
Kabul:
Kabul police spokesman Ferdaws Faramarz says explosives had been placed inside the mosque. 

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the explosion. Kabul police say an investigation is underway. 

The explosion comes as the warring Taliban and Afghan government both announced a three-day ceasefire following the fasting month of Ramadan, for the Islamic festival Eid-al-Fitr.

Related Tags :

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations