Sri Lanka to get World Bank vaccine funding help

Colombo :

The funding comes as Sri Lanka is facing a severe shortage of vaccines because of the current crisis in neighbouring India, which had earlier promised to give the vaccines to Sri Lanka.





Sri Lanka began it's vaccination drive on January 29 and in the first round, 925,242 people were vaccinated using Oxford-AstraZeneca shots.





At present, Sri Lanka's health ministry has about 350,000 doses of Oxford-AstraZeneca and as a result, there is a shortage of 600,000 doses in order to complete administering second doses.





Sri Lanka is currently using 600,000 doses of Sinopharm vaccine and 15,000 of Sputnik V to give a first dose to others.