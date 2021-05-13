Nepal reports 8,960 new cases of coronavirus in one day, total cases 431,191

Kathmandu :

The Ministry of Health and Population also said that the nation has reported 214 new deaths in the last one day taking the death toll to 4,466.





"The cases are continuously on surge with 8,960 new cases recorded in the last one day. The total figure currently is 431,191. Deaths have also gone up to 4,466," the health ministry said in a statement.





Health officials have conducted 20,245 new coronavirus screening tests in the last one day, the official said.