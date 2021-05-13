Millions lose power after Taiwan power plant failure

An equipment failure caused an outage at a power plant in southern Taiwan on Thursday, triggering rolling blackouts across the island affecting millions of people.
Taipei:
he outage in Kaohsiung trapped at least one person in an elevator and disrupted a daily briefing being given by government officials on the island's pandemic situation.
Taipower, the government-run electric company, launched the rolling blackouts at 3 p.m. and said emergency repairs were underway.
The outages affected 8.46 million households, Taipower said.
In Yilan county, one person was trapped in an elevator, the government-backed Central News Agency said. In Hsinchu, 150,000 households lost power. In the southern city of Tainan, 14 districts were affected.
President Tsai Ing-wen issued a statement saying that “everyone can rest assured'' and that the government was handling the situation.
She said an investigation would be conducted into the cause of the outage.
Conversations