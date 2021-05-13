San Francisco City Hall to reopen to public

San Francisco :

Starting June 7, the City Hall will reopen for in-person services and general public access, the announcement said on Wednesday.





This includes in-person services like applying for marriage licenses, obtaining birth and death certificates, recording documents, and registering businesses, reports Xinhua news agency.





Counter services will be open for the Treasurer and Tax Collector's Office, the Assessor's Office, County Clerk, Office of Small Business, and other agencies, according to the announcement.





"The County Clerk will begin to accept online appointments for in-person marriage ceremonies today" and marriage ceremonies with no more than six guests will resume after City Hall reopens, Breed added.





The City Hall was shut down in March 2020 and has not been open for the general public for almost 15 months amid the Covid-19 pandemic.





"Bringing the public back into City Hall is a significant step in our reopening process," said Breed.





"I'm so excited to see people back in this building, especially on that first day when we see weddings return. San Francisco is opening up again."





The San Francisco City Hall is the seat of government for the City and County of San Francisco, California.





The present building replaced an earlier City Hall that was destroyed during the 1906 7.9-magnitude earthquake.