Global Covid-19 caseload tops 160mn

Washington :

In its latest update on Thursday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 160,063,260 and 3,326,378, respectively.





The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 32,813,531 and 583,647, respectively, according to the CSSE.





In terms of infections, India follows in the second place with 23,340,938 cases.





The other worst countries with over 3 million cases are Brazil (15,359,397), France (5,882,882), Turkey (5,072,462), Russia (4,849,044), the UK (4,457,742), Italy (4,131,078), Spain (3,592,751), Germany (3,564,494), Argentina (3,215,572) and Colombia (3,048,719), the CSSE figures showed.





In terms of deaths, Brazil comes second with 428,034 fatalities.





Nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are India (254,197), Mexico (219,089), the UK (127,901), Italy (128,544), Russia (112,410) and France (107,280).