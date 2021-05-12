5 killed, 16 wounded in car crash in southern Egypt

Cairo :

Initial investigations said the high speed of the bus driver caused the accident, the Xinhua news agency reported.

Ambulances have transferred the wounded to Sohag Public Hospital, and teams were immediately sent to clear debris that halted the traffic.

Daily road accidents are common in Egypt because of poorly maintained road infrastructure and loosely applied traffic regulations.

Over the past few years, Egypt has been upgrading its road network by establishing new roads and bridges to reduce traffic accidents.