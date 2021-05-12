Afghanistan reports 370 new Covid cases, tally at 63,088

Kabul :

"Laboratories conducted 2,082 tests during the past 24 hours, out of the total tests 370 were positive Covid-19 cases in 27 provinces of Afghanistan's 34 provinces," the ministry said in a statement.

Meanwhile, 67 people recovered during the cited period, taking the overall number of recoveries to 54,570 while 12 deaths were reported, raising the death toll to 2,725, the Xinhua news agency reported.

Laboratories across Afghanistan have completed more than 427,000 tests since the outbreak of the pandemic in February last year.