Philippines logs 4,842 new Covid cases, total rises to over 1.11mn

Manila :

The death toll climbed to 18,714 after 94 more patients died from the viral disease, the DOH said.

The Philippines has been battling one of the worst outbreaks in Asia. During the past week, its average number of daily new cases had hovered between about 6,600 to 7,700, the Xinhua news agency reported.

The low number of cases reported on ednesday is due to "low testing output of laboratories," the DOH said.

The Philippines, which has about 110 million population, has tested over 11 million people since the outbreak in January 2020.