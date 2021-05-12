Thailand reports daily record of 34 Covid-19 deaths, 1,983 new infections

Bangkok :

Of Wednesday's new cases, 1,974 were domestic infections while nine others were imported cases, the CCSA spokeswoman Apisamai Srirangsan said at a daily news conference.

The infections added Thailand's total case tally to 88,907, more than tripled from the beginning of April when the third wave of coronavirus outbreak began to spread from the capital Bangkok, the Xinhua news agency reported.

Some 29,378 patients are now under treatment in hospitals, with 1,226 in critical conditions, according to Apisamai.

Due to concerns over a highly infectious coronavirus variant first detected in India, Thailand has temporarily suspended the issuance of entry certificates to all foreigners traveling from or transiting through countries including India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Nepal.

The government is also encouraging the public to receive Covid-19 vaccines as the country aims to inoculate 70 per cent of its nearly 70 million population by the end of the year.