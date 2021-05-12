Global Covid-19 caseload tops 159.3mn

Washington :

In its latest update on Wednesday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 159,305,473 and 3,312,199 respectively.





The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 32,773,387 and 582,791, respectively, according to the CSSE.





In terms of infections, India follows in the second place with 22,992,517 cases.





The other worst countries with over 3 million cases are Brazil (15,282,705), France (5,861,384), Turkey (5,059,433), Russia (4,840,948), the UK (4,455,440), Italy (4,123,230), Spain (3,586,333), Germany (3,547,901), Argentina (3,191,097) and Colombia (3,031,726), the CSSE figures showed.





In terms of deaths, Brazil comes second with 425,540 fatalities.





Nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are India (249,992), Mexico (219,089), the UK (127,890), Italy (123,282), Russia (112,063) and France (107,096).