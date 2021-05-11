Prosecutor's Office to issue an arrest warrant for Park Sam-gu, suspected of 'unfair support for affiliates'

Seoul :

According to the prosecution on Monday, the Seoul Central District Prosecutor's Office Fair Trade Investigation Department (Chief Prosecutor Kim Min-hyung) requested a preliminary arrest warrant against former Chairman Park on charges of violating the Monopoly Regulation and Fair Trade Act.





Former Chairman Park is under suspicion of mobilizing affiliates to support Kumho Express, which has a high share of in-family ownership. The prosecution, which received a complaint from the Fair Trade Commission, searched and seized the headquarters of Kumho Asiana Group in November last year, and the investigation began in earnest.





On April 15, former chairman Park was called in as a suspect and interrogated. The prosecution also explained that in the case of the prosecution's investigation review committee filed by former chairman Park, the procedure was ended on May 7 in accordance with the clues of Article 7 (1) of the operating guidelines.





The provision stipulates that the chairman can terminate the procedure without proceeding for the formation of the deputy deliberation committee only if the request of the person concerned in the case is not subject to deliberation by the committee.