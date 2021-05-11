Malaysia extends nationwide curbs till June

Kuala Lumpur :

The restrictions will take effect from Wednesday to June 7, Xinhua news agency quoted Muhyiddin as saying in a statement on Monday.





He added that the measures were necessary due to the surge in fresh cases nationwide, especially in the wake of new variants and poor public discipline in following standard operating procedures (SOP).





"The government has decided to take measures that are tighter and stricter to stop the spread of Covid-19 in the community and to stop the surge in cases. Malaysia is currently facing a third Covid-19 wave that could trigger a national crisis.





"The existence of new variants with higher infectivity rates, the stress on the public health system and the poor adherence to SOPs among segments of the community means the government will have to take more drastic action to stop the country from sliding into an even worse health disaster," he added.





According to the Prime Minister, data had shown that public activities, especially crowding in confined spaces had caused the number of cases to shoot up.





Among the restrictions that will be in place are a total ban on inter-state and inter-district travel except for emergencies, work or vaccination while all forms of social events including celebrations, weddings, and holidays are prohibited.





Educational institutes will remained closed, and dine-in at restaurants will not be allowed while only three people will be allowed in vehicles, including the driver.





Celebrations for the upcoming Eid al-Fitr will also be curbed.





However, all economic sectors will be allowed to operate given SOPs are observed.





Since last week, the Malaysian government has announced the implementation of A two-week MCO in the capital city of Kuala Lumpur and a number of areas across the country where a resurgence was reported.





The Health Ministry reported 3,807 new infections on Monday, bringing the national total to 444,484.





Ministry Director-General Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a press statement that five of the new cases are imported and with 3,802 being local transmissions.





Another 17 people died due to the virus, taking the death toll to 1,700.