Houthis launch drone attack at Saudi air base

Sana :

"The hit was precise," the group's military spokesman Yehya Sarea was quoted as saying on Sunday by Houthi-run al-Masirah TV as saying.





Meanwhile, Saudi-owned Al-Arabiya TV reported that the Saudi air defences intercepted and destroyed an armed drone the Houthi militia fired from Yemen to Khamis Mushait.





Cross-border missile and drone attacks by the Iran-backed Houthis have escalated since February when the group began a major offensive against the Saudi-backed Yemeni government army to capture the oil-rich province of Marib.





On May 5, UN Special Envoy for Yemen Martin Griffiths said a recent UN-brokered negotiation between Yemen's warring sides and other relevant parties has failed to produce any agreement of ceasefire.





Yemen has been mired in a civil war since late 2014 when the Houthi militia seized control of several northern provinces and forced the internationally-recognized government of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi out of the capital Sanaa.





A Saudi-led Arab coalition intervened in the Yemeni conflict in March 2015 to support Hadi's government.